Nora Chipaumire | Athens | May 30 – June 1

Photo: Ian Douglas

The Athens Festival presents choreographer Nora Chipaumire, a recipient of three Bessie Awards and a 2018 Guggenheim fellow, internationally acclaimed for her iconoclastic style, draws inspiration from her formative years in Zimbabwe during the 1970s and 1980s. In “#Punk,” the first part of a music trilogy, Chipaumire tackles concepts such as self-depiction, emancipation and independence. Shows start at 11 p.m. at the Pireos 260 venue and admission is free of charge. For more about this year's program at the Athens Festival and the Epidaurus Festival of Ancient Drama, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900