Greece to host MIT's two-week summer STEM program for students

Mathisi Initiative, a not-for-profit organization which aims to introduce innovative and recognized educational programs in Greece, is cooperating with private school Moraitis and the MIT Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) to bring to Greece for the first time a summer STEM program for junior high-school students.



The two-week program, which will take place at Moraitis School from June 25 to July 5, will be taught in English by MIT educators using an interactive and integrated learning approach using content and material developed by MIT and adapted to Mathisi STEM Camp in Greece.



During the program, students will have the opportunity to develop their knowledge in technology, mechanics and mathematics and then use what they've learned to develop solutions in real problems.