Acropolis wall once sheltering Athena statue to be restored

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has given the green light for restoration work to begin on the northern wall of the chamber in the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis which housed the colossal ivory and gold cult statue of Athena Parthenos by the master sculptor Phidias. The goal of the effort is to restore the wall to the condition it was in the period stretching from 1687, when an Ottoman ammunition dump inside the Parthenon was set off by a cannonball fired by Venetian forces, until 1822, when the temple suffered further damage during the Siege of the Acropolis. [Acropolis Restoration Service]