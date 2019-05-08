MIT program coming to Greece this summer

Mathisi Initiative, a non-profit organization which aims to introduce innovative and recognized educational programs in Greece, is cooperating with private school Moraitis and MIT’s Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab (J-WEL) to bring to Greece a summer STEM program for junior high-school students.

The two-week program, to take place at Moraitis School from June 25 to July 5, will be taught in English by educators from the esteemed American university using an interactive learning approach using content and material developed by MIT.

Students will be able to develop their knowledge in technology, mechanics and mathematics, and use what they learn to solve real problems.