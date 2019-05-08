Greece sells 812.5 mln euros of treasury bills

Greece sold treasury bills (T-bills) worth 812.5 million euros (910 million US dollars) on Wednesday, its Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.

The agency rolled over similar three-month T-bills last month with the paper priced to yield 0.35 percent, while it was 0.34 percent on Wednesday.

Primary Dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until May 9 (12 p.m. local time), PDMA said. The settlement date of the new T-bills is May 10.

Greece exited the last of the bailout programs last summer. Shut out of the bond markets since 2010, after the start of the debt crisis, the country is gradually returning to the markets. [Xinhua]