Alternate minister dismisses trash crisis fears

Alternate Environment Minister Sokratis Famellos has downplayed concerns over a feared waste management crisis once the capital’s main landfill in Fyli, northwestern Athens, runs out of space in under 10 months and is shut down.

“There is no danger regarding waste management... there is no infrastructure issue with regard to waste management in Attica,” he said on Wednesday.

Famellos was speaking at a presentation by the ministry of a new program for the separate collection of bio-waste and composting in six large municipalities in western Athens – Peristeri, Egaleo, Nikaia-Renti, Haidari, Aghia Varvara and Korydallos – which together produce 10.7 percent of Attica’s mixed waste.