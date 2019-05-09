Wednesday’s confidence debate in Parliament is one of those sessions that we would like to forget. It was prompted by the behavior of Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, but ended up being carried out in a manner reminiscent of Polakis’ style.

The derailment of the political confrontation and the way it unraveled into ugly bickering is unfortunately not surprising. Nor is it unprecedented in public life. However, it is doubtful whether this tension will be defused with the upcoming elections.

Unless something unexpected happens, we have five more months of pre-election fighting to go. Everyone needs to wonder whether the country can afford to waste so much time and so much national capital dragging itself through the mud.