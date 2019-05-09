Developments expected in Cyprus’ energy plans, says foreign minister

Developments are expected in the implementation of Cyprus’ energy planning in the next few days, the country’s Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday, speaking at an event to mark Europe Day in Nicosia.



Christodoulides also said Cypriot authorities will “very soon” issue the first arrest warrants for the crew of Turkey's Fatih drillship off Cyprus.



President Nicos Anastasia's is expected to rally support from fellow European Union countries and others at a summit in Romania on Thursday to counter Turkey's bid to drill in its waters.