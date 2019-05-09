Prison council to rule on jailed terrorist's furlough

A prison council will convene at the courthouse of Volos on Thursday to decide on whether to reverse a decision not to grant a new furlough to a convicted terrorist.



Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for a series of assassinations, has been in the hospital following a five-day hunger strike over prison authorities’ refusal to grant him temporary leave.



The prosecutor has rejected the request, arguing that the serious nature of Koufodinas’ crimes and the fact that he remains unrepentant do not allow him to benefit from the provisions of the law on furloughs.



The terrorist’s previous application was rejected for the same reason.



Koufodinas was the main hit man for the November 17 group, which killed 23 people, including Western diplomats, between 1975-2000. N17 was eradicated in 2002.



Since late 2017 Koufodinas has been granted six furloughs – once after a hunger strike – and transferred from a maximum-security Athens prison to a laxer penitentiary near Volos.



That has sparked protests from relatives of his victims and US officials.