Cyprus raises issue of Turkish violations in Romania summit, EPP meeting

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is seeking support from other European Union leaders at an informal summit in Romania against Turkey’s bid to drill for hydrocarbons in waters where the Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.



Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said Anastasiades raised the issue during a Thursday meeting of the European People’s Party ahead of the summit, informing leaders about “Turkey’s blatant and unprecedented violations” of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.



Prodromou said Anastasiades’ EPP counterparts “condemn the Turkish intervention (and) call on Turkey to abandon these illegal activities.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would also bring up the matter, which was “a European issue and not just a Cypriot one,” adding that “international law cannot be violated.”



Turkey says its actions adhere to international law.

[AP]