Anastasiades calls for ‘collective action’ against Turkey over drilling

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday urged his counterparts in the European People’s Party to take “coollective action” against Turkey over its drilling plans within the Eastern Mediterranean island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“It is time for a collective reaction to Turkey’s provocations with actions that go beyond the usual statements that have proven ineffective,” he told the EPP leaders at a meeting ahead of an informal summit in Romania, according to tweets by the Presidency.

“All the stern warnings to Turkey fell on deaf ears. The EU should consider the use of restrictive measures against those involved in Turkey's unlawful actions in Cyprus’ EEZ and the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.