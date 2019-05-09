WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

3rd Man Element | Athens | May 12

TAGS: Music

The 3rd Man Element, a local jazz act formed by composer and Puzzlemusik founder Christos Alexopoulos (piano and keyboards), and drummer Vassilis Podaras (aka Billy Pod) of Next Step and other bands, has invited saxophonists David Lynch and Takis Paterelis to take turns as the third man in a performance on Sunday, May 12. The live gig will take place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Lighthouse venue, where the artists will explore new sounds and combinations. Admission is free of charge and the event starts at 9 p.m.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

