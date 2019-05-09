The Triangle | Athens | May 10-19

The City of Athens' Trigono (Triangle) initiative, aimed at breathing new life into closed and abandoned spaces in downtowns commercial “triangle,” continues with an exhibition of 65 portraits of shopkeepers in the area, taken by a group of photography students. Once the exhibition at the Old Paper Warehouse – a fine example of eclectic architecture from the 1930s – goes down on May 19, the photographs will be showcased in the subjects' display windows. Opening hours are Monday-Friday 5-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 12-8 p.m. The opening takes place on Friday, May 10, at 8 p.m.

Old Paper Warehouse, 3 Chrysospiliotissas, tel 210.323.5563