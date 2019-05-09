Cultural Memory II | Milos | May 10 - November 30
How we preserve our sense of history through objects is the subject of the exhibition “Cultural Memory II” at the Archaeological Museum of Milos, where 12 modern works of art are juxtaposed with ancient artifacts. Opening hours at the Cycladic island's top museum are Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Milos Archaeological Museum, Plaka, tel 22870.28026