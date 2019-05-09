WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Cultural Memory II | Milos | May 10 - November 30

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

How we preserve our sense of history through objects is the subject of the exhibition “Cultural Memory II” at the Archaeological Museum of Milos, where 12 modern works of art are juxtaposed with ancient artifacts. Opening hours at the Cycladic island's top museum are Tuesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Milos Archaeological Museum, Plaka, tel 22870.28026

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 