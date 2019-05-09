Silence Museum | Athens | May 10 – June 29

In his latest series of paintings, “Silence Museum,” Greek artist Nikos Papanikolaou comments on the modern way of life and on what he describes as his “collection of personal disappointments.” The artist is a graduate of the Athens School of Fine Arts where, among others, he studied under Nikos Kessanlis. The exhibition at the Ikastikos Kyklos gallery is his 16th solo show and opens on Friday at 8 p.m. It runs through June 29, Tuesday & Thursday-Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Wednesday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Ikastikos Kyklos, 6 Academias, tel 210.364.6818