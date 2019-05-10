Deputy Regional Governor of Crete Nikos Kalogeris warned of a summer blackout on the island.

Concerns from Crete’s Deputy Regional Governor Nikos Kalogeris of blackouts this summer put a damper on Thursday’s ceremony by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) and the European Investment Bank at the Energy Ministry for the signing of the so-called “small interconnection” linking Crete with the Peloponnese, which is different to the planned Crete-Attica linkup.

“This is a very important day for Crete, as it brings us even closer to lifting our island’s energy isolation and bringing it closer to supply security,” Kalogeris said.

This security, he added “is extremely important in the summer when we have huge energy requirements as a result of tourism and we are not allowed to fail, to have a blackout.”

Similar concerns had also been expressed last month by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Organization (DEDDIE) in a letter to the Energy Ministry, to Public Power Corporation and to the Regulatory Authority for Energy. The state grid company had warned of a power shortage of 50 megawatts this year and 69 MW in 2020, asking the watchdog to strengthen the Cretan power system with additional electricity-generating units for July-August.