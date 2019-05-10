VAR to be introduced in Greek soccer

Greece signed a contract on Thursday on the "Digital Restructuring of Greek Soccer" that introduces the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) system to games.

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas said after the signing ceremony that "the digital restructuring of the Greek soccer is part of our national digital strategy, which relates to all the aspects of economic and social life in Greece."

The VAR system is expected to be ready for use at all Super League matches from the start of the next season.

[ANA-MPA]