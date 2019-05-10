Mitsotakis visits smashed stores in central Athens

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his pledge to end lawlessness in central Athens on Friday during a visit to Voukourestiou Street where vandals smashed window displays on Thursday night.

“The image speaks for itself. We cannot allow…the most historic commercial street in Athens to be destroyed. We cannot be held hostage by 30 thugs. Safety and order will return the day after [the elections]. If the Greek people trust us, these images will stop.,” he told cameras after a walk on Voukourestiou Street.



The head of Athens’ Traders Association Stavros Kafounis, who was escorting Mitsotakis at his visit, said in a statement:



“Once again, our fellow store owners found themselves defenceless at the mercy of very few fringe elements. Tomorrow, they [the attackers] will vandalize the shops in our neighborhood and then our homes, that's why enough is enough."



A group of about 30 self-styled anarchists wielding clubs targeted two bank branches, 11 shops in central Akadimias, Voukourestiou and Valaoritou Streets on Thursday night.



They scattered fliers and shouted slogans in support of convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on hunger strike in protest at prison authorities’ refusal to grant him a leave.



On Friday, 12 of the 15 suspects detained overnight were freed, as police did not find any incriminating evidence against them.