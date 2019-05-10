Pope Francis' charity offers 100,000 euros for migrants

Pope Francis has offered 100,000 euros to the Greek branch of the Catholic humanitarian organisation Caritas to support its work with refugees and migrants on the islands.



The amount was delivered to Caritas Hellas by the Papal Αlmoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who visited the state reception facility for migrants near the village of Moria in Lesvos.



“We have been sent by the Pope because Europe seems to have forgotten that there are so many refugee centers here,” he told Andreas Gougoulis, the head of the identification and registration service.



The money will help build a play room for children.