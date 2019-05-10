A Greek judicial council on Friday rejected an appeal for another furlough by convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who is in hospital after launching a protest hunger strike.

It was the second time the council rejected Koufodinas' appeal, deeming that he should not be shown leniency in view of the fact that he has never expressed regret for the numerous assassinations he carried out as a member of N17.

The decision came a few hours after self-styled anarchists ran rampage in central Athens, smashing shop facades to express their solidarity with the 61-year-old hitman.

Koufodinas was transferred to a hospital in Volos earlier this week after going on hunger strike in protest at the first rejection of his furlough.

He has also complained about the conditions at the hospital, saying his ward is next to the hospital's mortuary.

Jailed in 2003, the hitman has received six furloughs since late 2017. Last summer, he was transferred from Atticas high-security Korydallos Prison to an agricultural jail in Volos.

