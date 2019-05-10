Olympiakos has swept Cup winner PAOK in the men’s Volley League final series to claim its second in a row and 29th overall championship crown on Thursday.

The Reds won the best-of-five final series 3-0 with an emphatic home victory on Thursday at Rentis, on the back of another victory at home last week and an away triumph at Thessaloniki on Monday.

In Game 3 Olympiakos won 3-0 as it came from behind to win the first set 26-24 and the other two by 25-23 at the Melina Merkouri court.

Dutch international Jeroen Rauwerdink was voted the Most Valuable Player of this year’s league.

Olympiakos captain Dimitris Christofidelis won his 11th title, and hinted this might have been his swan song.