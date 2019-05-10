Prominent Greek cartoonist Yiannis Ioannou dies at 75

One of Greece's most important cartoonists, Yiannis Ioannou, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.

Ioannou, who died on Thursday, made a lasting mark in his field following the restoration of democracy after the fall of the junta, influenced chiefly by French political satirists. In turn, he influenced many of his younger Greek colleagues.

His work originally appeared in the Vima newspaper and then Pontiki where he left his mark with the political comic The Third Road. He subsequently collaborating with many other media and continued working even through his illness.