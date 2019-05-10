Girl hit by stray bullet over Easter taken out of induced coma

An 8-year-old girl who was seriously injured by a stray bullet over the Easter holidays last month is showing signs of improvement, doctors at Athens' Aglaia Kyriakou Children's Hospital said on Friday.

The child, identified as Alexia, has been taken off life support after being put into a medically induced coma following life-saving surgery to remove the bullet that was lodged in her brain, the hospital said in an announcement.

“She is moving her limbs and showing improvement... her condition remains critical in general, but stable,” the announcement said, adding that she will be taken off the ventilator if she continues to improve.

Alexia was hit by a stray bullet in the village of Thespies in Viotia on Easter Sunday while she was playing with friends in her backyard.

A 54-year-old man came forward in the days after the incident gained widespread publicity and admitted to firing shots in the air in celebration of Easter with an unlicensed revolver.