Scathing criticism of SYRIZA administration issued by 64 leading personalities

More than 60 respected personalities in the spheres of culture, economics and academia have signed an indictment against the administration of leftist SYRIZA, encouraging voters to take a stand for change in European Parliament elections later this month.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government has “faked progress” while actually implementing “a plan of extended dependence by the working class on handouts and [state] appointments,” the open letter published on Friday says.

“The country is failing where other societies are resolving their problems. The distance separating us from the developed world keeps growing every day,” it adds.

Greece, the critics say, is faced with “pressing structural problems that cannot be solved while we remain stuck politically in an outdated entrenchment of left and right.”

The 64 signatories accuse the government of being responsible for the “divisive political climate,” of intervening in the work of justice, of persecuting political rivals and of attempting to manipulate the media.

They go on to describe as progressive a government that will help rebuild the “shrinking middle class,” reduce overtaxation, support business and exports, purge the public administration of political interference, uphold the independence of the judiciary, improve public healthcare and education, and take steps to reverse current demographic challenges.

Among the signatories are historian Thanos Veremis, professors George Pagoulatos, Stathis Kalyvas and Panagiotis Tsakloglou, filmmaker Sotiris Goritsas, actor Constantinos Markoulakis and writer Christos Chomenidis.