Four arrested over as many illegal adoptions

Police in northern Greece have arrested four suspects and identified another six accused of running an illegal adoption racket using pregnant women from Bulgaria.

According to Friday's police bulletin, one of the suspects is possibly the ringleader of the gang, which allegedly sold at least four babies that were born to women brought into Greece from the neighboring Balkan country. The women would get a cut of the fee before going back home to Bulgaria.

So far, police have arrested two men and two women, and are seeking another six suspects in connection with the racket, which is believed to have been active since 2016.



Raids on suspects' homes in Evros and Xanthi turned up bank documents and 950 euros in cash. The investigation into the gang's activities is ongoing.