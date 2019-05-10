Total, ENI reportedly granted Cyprus Block 7

Total and ENI are expanding their presence in the Cypriot EEZ according to government sources. The French-Italian consortium has been allocated the exploration licence for Block 7 according to unofficial information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency.



The same sources reported that the French and Italian partnership can be extended to other Blocks of the Cyprus EEZ.



Total E & P Cyprus B.V. / Eni Cyprus Limited submited an application for a hydrocarbon exploration license for Block 7 - located southwest of Limassol- back in November 2018.



Speaking on Thursday, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides foreshadowed developments over the next 24 hours in connection with the implementation of Cyprus's energy plans.



Asked about the progress with regards to Block 7, President Anastasiades earlier today said that "anything to be announced will be announced as soon as it is needed".



Christodoulides met ealier in the week with the Deputy Director for North Africa and the Middle East at TOTAL Elias Kassis with whom he discussed the company's future plans in the Cypriot EEZ.



With regards to the bilateral meeting held by President Anastasiades with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Makron on Thursday at the informal European Council in Sibiu, government sources said that discussions focused on aspects of the cooperation with France, within the framework of PESCO.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]