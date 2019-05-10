Ejekt Fetsival | Athens | June 17

A legend of post-punk and new wave, Britain's The Cure returns to Greece as the headline act of the Ejekt Festival on Athens' southern coast, with a single show on June 17 that is part of the band's 2019 world tour. This is a special year for the act that is still headed by vocalist and principal songwriter Robert Smith, as it will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also launches its first new album in more than a decade. Also performing on the night is British soul/folk artist Michael Kiwanuka, a favorite in Greece whose last show in the country sold out in days. Another British act, indie-rock Ride, which helped shape the scene in the 1990s, and American genre-mixing trio Khruangbin, complete the lineup of the one-day festival, which takes place at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) in Faliro. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and tickets.public.gr, or at Seven Spots, Reload and Evripidis stores. For more about the festival, visit www.ejekt.gr.