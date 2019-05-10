WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Yo-Yo Ma | Athens | June 30

Photo: Jason Bell

TAGS: Music

Hailed as the world's greatest cellist, with more than 18 Grammy Awards and a multitude of other distinctions including the Polar Music Prize (2012) and the United States National Medal of the Arts (2001), Yo-Yo Ma is coming to Greece for what is one of the Athens Festival's fastest-selling shows. Ma will be performing Bach's six unaccompanied cello suites at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. Tickets start at 30 euros and can be booked on the festival's website, at www.greekfestival.gr. For more information, call tel 210.928.2900.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 