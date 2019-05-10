Yo-Yo Ma | Athens | June 30

Photo: Jason Bell

Hailed as the world's greatest cellist, with more than 18 Grammy Awards and a multitude of other distinctions including the Polar Music Prize (2012) and the United States National Medal of the Arts (2001), Yo-Yo Ma is coming to Greece for what is one of the Athens Festival's fastest-selling shows. Ma will be performing Bach's six unaccompanied cello suites at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. Tickets start at 30 euros and can be booked on the festival's website, at www.greekfestival.gr. For more information, call tel 210.928.2900.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis