NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Cyprus' top lawyer seeks criminal probe in bank's demise

TAGS: Cyprus, Crime, Banking

Cyprus' attorney general's office says it has asked police to launch a criminal investigation against officials whose actions contributed to the demise of the island nation's Co-operative Bank.

The Attorney General's Office said Friday its assessment of the findings of an inquiry into how the bank unraveled merits a criminal investigation.

Among the issues investigators are asked to look into are the actions of officials employed at 27 local Co-ops, the writing-off of millions worth of bad loans, interest rate overcharging, spending by executives, as well as a deal with a Spanish company to manage bad loans.

In its findings, the inquiry faulted senior executives for bad judgment, inaction and ineptitude in dealing with a mountain of bad loans, while blaming the finance minister for failing to take corrective actions.

[AP]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 