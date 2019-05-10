WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Comic Con | Thessaloniki | To May 12

Hailed as one of the biggest comic conventions in southeast Europe, the Thessaloniki Comic Con is under way at the Helexpo exhibition center, featuring tons of talent from different parts of the world. There are master classes with some great names in the industry, presentations, Q&As with famous artists, competitions, and much, much more. Headliners include Don Rosa, Brian Azzarello, Jonathan Manu Bennett, Dave Johnson, Achde, Esad Ribic and Paolo Pantalena, among others. For details, visit www.thecomiccon.gr.

