Politicians appointed to supervise elections in list mix-up

Former conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis, Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou and former socialist deputy premier Evangelos Venizelos were among the politicians who were accidentally appointed by a section of the Supreme Court as court representatives in the upcoming local, regional and European elections, due to a mix-up in the lists provided by the country’s Bar Associations.



Apart from these politicians, the lists of court representatives included well-known journalists who are also lawyers by training, and retired attorneys.

The lists will have to be corrected by the corresponding Bar Associations, as the Supreme Court does not have this authority.



According to Greek law, the electoral process is supervised by lawyers sent to poll stations around the country.