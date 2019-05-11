The Attica Regional Council has expropriated a 20-hectare plot belonging to the National Bank of Greece, paving the way for Piraeus' Drapetsona suburb to get its first proper park.



Along with several parcels of land already owned by the municipality, the new plot is seen as the necessary addition to launch an ambitious overhaul of an area that once housed a waste treatment plant.



“Drapetsona is very densely populated and has effectively been cut off from the sea. The revamp will improve the area's environmental equilibrium, will provide residents with opportunities for leisure and will reintegrate certain important industrial buildings in the urban fabric,” Pireaus Deputy Governor Giorgos Gavrilis said.

The plant was shut down in 1999, giving rise to multiple scenarios about how its facilities and surrounding property could be utilized to the benefit of this impoverished part of the port city. Recently, a plan was drawn up for an overhaul of the area, including the park.