Ceiling imposed on roaming rates within the EU as of May 15

International cellphone calls and text messages within the European Union are due to become considerably cheaper as of May 15.

Starting on Wednesday, service suppliers will have to apply rates of up to 0.19 euros per minute for calls to cellphones in other EU member-states as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and up to 0.06 euros per text message (SMS).

These charges, which do not include taxes like VAT, stem from a decision by the European Parliament last November for the reduction of roaming rates, after research showed excessive charges by networks for cross-border calls and text messages.