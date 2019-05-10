NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM Tsipras wins confidence vote weeks before EU election

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote on Friday, weeks before European Parliament elections.

The leftist premier turned a censure motion against one of his ministers into a confidence vote this week.

His government received 153 votes in favor, 136 against in a total of 289 votes.

Tsipras, whose term ends in October and will seek re-election, announced a package of relief measures this week, including tax cuts and benefits for pensioners. The measures are expected to kick in starting this year and up to 2021.

[Reuters, Kathimerini]

