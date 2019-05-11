Ecumenical Patriarchate says Elpidophoros elected 'unanimously'

The new Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, was elected unanimously by the members of the Ecumenical Patriarchate's Holy Synod, according to a press release from the Phanar on Saturday.

“The Holy and Sacred Synod, continuing its work, proceeded to fill the vacated seat of the Archdiocese of America following the voluntary resignation of its shepherd, His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America,” the press office of the Holy Synod said in a press release.

“Therefore, following the suggestion, permission and exhortation of His-All Holiness, the holy synodical members dully casting their votes unanimously elected as Archbishop of America His Eminence Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa, Abbott of the Holy Monastery of the Holy Trinity in Halki and Professor of the Theological School of the Aristoteleian University of Thessaloniki,” it added.

Elpidophoros, who was Metropolitan of Bursa, is replacing Demetrios who stepped down earlier this month.