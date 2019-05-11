Five rescued from burning apartment in Thessaloniki

A five-member family including an elderly couple and a child were rescued from a burning apartment in Thessaloniki on Saturday afternoon, the local fire service said.

Twenty firemen with seven vehicles were dispatched to douse the blaze in the building on Kallinikou Street, in the center of the port city.

The fire service was working with the police in an effort to determine what caused the blaze.

All the members of the family – a man and woman, both aged 40, their 6-year-old son, and an 80-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife, believed to be the child’s grandparents – were taken to hospital for as a precaution.