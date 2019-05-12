The intensity of political confrontation in the past few days has been an unpleasant spectacle, but it has also been useful.

It gave citizens the opportunity to see the complete lack of political civility, which does not extend even to the minimum standards of common courtesy.

It allowed us to see one of the oldest tricks in the book of demagoguery – pre-election handouts.

It made us witness to the morality of a government whose only apparent concern for the victims of last summer’s deadly fires in eastern Attica last year is the impact on its image. Depressing indeed.

That said, the country is not doomed to further decadence as in a few days, at the ballot box, people will have a democratic way out.