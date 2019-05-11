NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Businesses seek compensation for vandalism

TAGS: Business, Crime

A vandalism spree by self-styled anarchists in central Athens on Thursday night is believed to have caused some 70,000 euros in damages, the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EBEA) has said. 

According to EBEA representatives that inspected the damage, most of the stores targeted were clothing, shoe and accessory retailers, as well as two bank branches and a gallery. 

In a joint letter to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovassili, EBEA President Constantinos Michalos called on authorities to compensate the affected businesses.

