Businesses seek compensation for vandalism

A vandalism spree by self-styled anarchists in central Athens on Thursday night is believed to have caused some 70,000 euros in damages, the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EBEA) has said.

According to EBEA representatives that inspected the damage, most of the stores targeted were clothing, shoe and accessory retailers, as well as two bank branches and a gallery.

In a joint letter to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and Citizens’ Protection Minister Olga Gerovassili, EBEA President Constantinos Michalos called on authorities to compensate the affected businesses.