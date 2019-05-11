Order of Saint Andrew congratulates Archbishop-elect Elpidophoros

The Order of Saint Andrew congratulated Metropolitan Elpidophoros of Bursa for his appointment as Archbishop of America in a letter published on Saturday.

The head of the Order, Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, expressed its “tremendous joy and satisfaction” for his election and pledged to support and promote his goals and programs.

In a second letter to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos, Limberakis said Archbishop Elpidophoros “has been left with numerous challenges to meet and overcome.”



“We pledge to Your All-Holiness that the Order of Saint Andrew shall welcome and embrace him with open arms,” he added.