Tsitsipas beats Nadal but loses Madrid final to Djokovic

World n.10 tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas beat clay court legend Rafael Nadal in Madrid on Saturday for the first time in his career, before succumbing to Novak Djokovic in the ATP Mutua Madrilena final in Spain on Sunday.



The Greek super star is going from strength to strength this year, and confirmed his vast improvement on Saturday when he upset home favorite Nadal on the Spaniard's favorite surface in three sets: 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, at the tournament's semifinal.



This way 20-year-old Tsitsipas avenged hIs loss earlier this year at the Australian Open semifinal, silencing the crowd at the Madrid court.



Then in Sunday's final Djokovic beat Tsitsipas 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) and won the trophy, but the Greek player is set to rise further in the ATP rankings.