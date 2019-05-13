NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Body found on Samos beach

Coast Guard officials were called in on Monday to recover the decomposed body of a man found on a beach on the island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean.

The body was found on Sunday on Mertziki beach on the northern coast of the island.

According to initial information, the man wore a black trousers and a blue short-sleeved blouse.

The body was transferred to the hospital in Samos where a coroner will submit a forensic report.

