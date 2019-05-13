Turkey launches largest annual military drill in Aegean, EastMed

Turkey launched its largest annual military exercise on Monday, called Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu), Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.



The exercise, supervised by the Turkish navy, will run through May 25 in the Eastern Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea with 131 warships, 57 warplanes and 33 helicopters, the news agency said, citing the Turkish General Staff.

The exercise will include “strategic and operational exercises with scenarios similar to crisis-tension situations and wartime,” according to the report.