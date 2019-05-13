Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes for Greece-Bulgaria gas link

Corinth Pipeworks, part of Cenergy Holdings, has won a 58.2 million euro ($65.39 million) tender to supply line pipes for a gas interconnector link between Bulgaria and Greece, project company ICGB said.



The Greek pipe maker was one of three pre-selected contenders, one of which withdrew from the process and the other did not meet technical requirements, ICGB said in a statement.



Bulgaria plans to have the 182 km (113 mile) pipeline operational in 2020 to import Azeri gas and end its almost complete dependence on Russian gas.



ICGB is expected to pick a winner to build the gas link later this month.

[Reuters]