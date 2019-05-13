Greece’s Justice Ministry announced on Monday that it has launched the procedure to replace the president and top prosecutor of the Supreme Court who have reached the obligatory retirement age.



According to the Constitution, the maximum age limit for judges is 67 years.

The court’s president Vasilios Peppas and prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou will retire in June.

According to the law, the candidates are heard by the Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency but the final word rests with the cabinet.

The ministry said a similar procedure has also launched to select three vice-presidents at the Council of State.