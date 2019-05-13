WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Medieval Festival | Rhodes | May 31 – June 2

TAGS: Special Event, History

The Medieval Festival of Rhodes returns, with thematic walking tours through the narrow alleys of the southeastern Aegean island's medieval city, theatrical and musical performances, workshops, seminars, storytelling sessions, exhibitions, games and processions. Staged at the Gate d'Amboise and the Medieval Moat, the festival revives traditions and customs that were dominant on the island many centuries ago and teaches guests about its history. For more information, visit www.medievalferstival.gr.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 