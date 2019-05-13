Medieval Festival | Rhodes | May 31 – June 2

The Medieval Festival of Rhodes returns, with thematic walking tours through the narrow alleys of the southeastern Aegean island's medieval city, theatrical and musical performances, workshops, seminars, storytelling sessions, exhibitions, games and processions. Staged at the Gate d'Amboise and the Medieval Moat, the festival revives traditions and customs that were dominant on the island many centuries ago and teaches guests about its history. For more information, visit www.medievalferstival.gr.