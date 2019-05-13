NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Crete man accused of shooting store owner at close range

TAGS: Crime

A 60-year-old man Hania, Crete, accused of the fatal shooting of a mini-market owner on Sunday was on Monday granted an extension by an investigating magistrate to prepare his defense.

The suspect, who faces charges of murder and of illegal possession and use of a weapon, is to reappear before the magistrate on Thursday.

The victim was the president of the community of Orthounio in Platania and, according to sources, he and the 60-year-old had been embroiled in a property dispute.

Local reports said the 60-year-old shot the victim with a hunting rifle in the head at close range before calling police to hand himself in. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 