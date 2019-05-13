Crete man accused of shooting store owner at close range

A 60-year-old man Hania, Crete, accused of the fatal shooting of a mini-market owner on Sunday was on Monday granted an extension by an investigating magistrate to prepare his defense.

The suspect, who faces charges of murder and of illegal possession and use of a weapon, is to reappear before the magistrate on Thursday.

The victim was the president of the community of Orthounio in Platania and, according to sources, he and the 60-year-old had been embroiled in a property dispute.

Local reports said the 60-year-old shot the victim with a hunting rifle in the head at close range before calling police to hand himself in.