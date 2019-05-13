BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek bond prices continue slump

TAGS: Markets

Greek bond prices continued their recent slump Monday as the yield of the benchmark 10-year bond posted a rise of five basis points on Friday’s closing to 3.56 percent.

The advance of the yields, related to last week’s handout announcements by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, appears to have postponed the plans of the Public Debt Management Agency for issuing a seven-year bond this month.

