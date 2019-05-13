ATHEX: Bourse suffers fresh losses on trade war

China’s response to US trade tariffs caused jitters across the eurozone market, and the Greek bourse was no exception on Monday. The fact that this came after a week of losses aggravated the atmosphere at Athinon Avenue, which is eager for some good news that will help it recover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 724.65 points, shedding 1.54 percent from Friday’s 736.01 closing. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.50 percent to 1,876.83 points.

The banks index slumped 2.65 percent, driven lower mainly by Piraeus Bank which conceded a remarkable 8.52 percent. Eurobank lost 2.61 percent, Alpha dropped 2.02 percent and National gave up 1.42 percent.

Hellenic Exchanges shrank 5.02 percent, Viohalco shied 2.93 percent, GEK Terna decreased 2.74 percent and Grivalia Properties fell 2.69 percent. PPC advanced 0.54 percent and Hellenic Petroleum earned 0.51 percent.

In total 29 stocks enjoyed gains, 70 endured losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s 50.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.70 percent to close at 70 points flat.