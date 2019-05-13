Mogherini urges Turkey to abort plans for Cyprus drilling

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called on Turkey to abort plans for offshore drilling operation in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, warning that the bloc will “respond appropriately” to any violation of international law.



“We call urgently on Turkey to show restraint, respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus in its exclusive economic zone and refrain from any such illegal action, to which the European Union will respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus,” Mogherini said following talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday.



“This is the clear position that ministers expressed today in solidarity with Cyprus,” she said.