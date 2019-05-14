The Greek Police (ELAS) is making changes to the way it patrols the downtown Athens area in a bid to prevent violence by self-styled anarchists acting out in support of hunger striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The decision comes in the wake of two attacks on police units, one against shops on the upscale high street of Voukourestiou and another on the offices of governing SYRIZA within the space of a few days.

The November 17 assassin went on hunger strike on May 2 in demand that he be granted another leave from prison. His request was rejected last week.

The main idea behind the new plan is to form a “defensive ring” around the neighborhood of Exarchia, known an anarchist hotbed and a no-go zone for law enforcement authorities.

“There are hundreds of targets. What we are trying to achieve is to cut off suspects from returning to Exarchia Square in the case of a new attack,” an ELAS source told Kathimerini on Monday.